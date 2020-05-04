Angela Sharp
LANGSVILLE — Angela Marie Sharp, 49, of Langsville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, Ohio. Born July 22, 1970, at Canton, Ohio, to Wanda Mae Stacy Sharp of Langsville, Ohio, and the late Paul Ray Sharp, Sr. Angela was a member of the Meigs County Humane Society, Middleport, Ohio. Besides her mother, Angela is survived by a brother, Paul Ray Sharp, Jr.; a half sister, Eugenia Sharp; half brother, Bernard Sharp; a nephew, Declan Sharp; niece, Maeve Sharp; aunts, uncles, and other nieces and nephews. As to the family's wishes there is to be no services at this time. The family will hold a memorial gathering at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Paul Sharp, 1193 Wegbridge Road, Columbus, Ohio 43220 to help with Angela's expenses. Birchfield Funeral Home, Rutland, Ohio is handling the arrangements. Online condolences at birchfieldfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Daily Sentinel from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
