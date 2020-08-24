1/
Anita Isphording
GULF BREEZE, Fla. — Anita Marie Isphording (nee Collins), 73 of Gulf Breeze, Fla., passed away on Aug. 22, 2020, in Pensacola, Fla., following a sudden stroke. Anita was born in Columbus, Ohio, on Dec. 25, 1946, and grew up in Pomeroy, Ohio. She was a 1964 graduate of Pomeroy High. She attended Edison Community College in Fort Myers, Fla., and graduated from Florida State University with a degree in English. She then earned a Masters' degree in Library Science from Emory University in Atlanta. She worked at the Fort Lauderdale Public Library and at the Villas Elementary School in Fort Myers, before becoming a newspaper librarian at the Sarasota (FL) Herald-Tribune and later at the Colorado Springs Gazette-Telegraph. She also worked as a medical records transcriptionist in Sarasota and Colorado Springs and then as a teacher in Riverside, Ca. Anita married her husband, Sarasota Journal sportswriter Bruce L. Isphording, on April 19, 1974, in Sarasota.

Anita was preceded in death by her parents, William Collins and Vilora Collins, of Pomeroy and later North Fort Myers, Fla. She is survived by her husband; her aunt, Marilyn Harris of Melbourne, Fla., and formerly of Athens, Ohio; and cousins Kenneth Collins of Pomeroy, Ronald Collins of Syracuse, Ohio, Michael Harris of Winter Haven, Fla., Heidi Branch of Pensacola, and Heather Greene of Melbourne.



Published in The Daily Sentinel from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Family-Funeral & Cremation
5627 North Davis Highway
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 466-5440
