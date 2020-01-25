GALLIPOLIS — Ann L. Burnett, 85, of Gallipolis, passed away, at 4:15 a.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 in the Holzer Senior Care Center, Bidwell.

Born September 9, 1934 in Louisville, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Miles and Elizabeth Camden Blincoe. She was a retired private duty nurse for the elderly.

She is survived by her daughters, Marilyn (Rob) Goucher, of Gallipolis, and Rebecca Wilkins Weber, of Dublin, grandchildren, Allen (Mendy) Elliott, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., Cindi (Phil) Kuhn, of Oak Hill, Jonathan Weber, of Columbus, and Matthew (Crystal) Weber, of Columbus, Quentin Wilkins, of Point Pleasant, and Miranda (Brent) Maynard, of Huntington, W.Va. Great-grandchildren, Boston, Isaac, and Kruiz Kuhn, Chase (Morghan) Liptrap, Kaitlin (Trevor) Hill, Brenden Cook, Savannah, Isaac, and Ellie Maynard, Calvin, Addie, and Juliette Wilkins, great-great grandchildren, Axl and Ava Hill, and Nova Liptrap, and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death her husband, Robert F. Burnett who preceded her on March 10, 2004, son, Ron Wilkins, grandson, Ronald Ashley Wilkins, son-in-law, John Walter "Butch" Weber, six brothers, and five sisters.

Graveside services will be held in the Addison Reynolds Cemetery at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020 with Pastor Jack Northup officiating and interment will follow. The Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Gallipolis, is entrusted with the arrangements.