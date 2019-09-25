TUPPERS PLAINS — Anna Marie Parker joined her savior, Jesus, on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019.

Anna was such a bright spot in this world with her loving and kind spirit, giving heart, and infectious smile and laugh. Anna loved her husband and her kids fiercely. She loved all her family, church, community and all her employees of Parker Corporation. She continually bragged on all of them and told them they were the best. Anna and Greg worked hard, everyday, with their company and farm to provide for their family and friends and to show them that love never fails. But most of all, she loved her Jesus and her faith never wavered. She not only instilled values into her children, she also taught them to always keep Jesus first, as he will never fail you. One of Anna's greatest joys was to teach children about Jesus at Vacation Bible School (VBS) at Faith Harvest. Anna loved all of her VBS kids and loved blessing them. Anna touched everyone's hearts that she came in contact with. She would give the shirt off her back if she needed to. She enjoyed watching her kids, nieces, nephews and grandkids play sports and show livestock. She will be incredibly missed and though the pain being felt by her loved ones is indescribable they are rejoicing with the fact that she is in heaven with her Jesus and sometimes some barn time is needed.

Anna was born on Dec. 17, 1962. She is the wife of Greg Parker. She is survived by her husband; her kids, Justin (Jamie) Robertson, Katie (Kevin) Holter, Jacob (Taylor) Parker and Jordan Parker; and grandchildren, Makenzie and Kendra Robertson and Hunter and Riley Holter.

She is also survived by her mother, Darlean Welch; her sisters, Teresa (Harry) Long and Linda (Joel) Day; and her brother, Curt (Amber) Welch; her brother-in-law, Jeff (Jodi) Parker; many nieces and nephews, Brant (Lexy) Day, Patrick (Kate) Day, Katelyn Welch, Tyler (Dakota) Welch, Cole Welch, Dane Long, Bailey Welch, Jessica Parker and Jennifer Parker; and great nieces and nephew, Paisley, Tripp and Palmer.

She is preceded in death by her father, Curt Welch; father-in-law, Jan Parker; mother-in-law, Dona Parker; grandparents, Reva and Ivan Welch and Spike and Anna Boyer. She is also preceded in death by loving cousins, Carla Matlack Fonte and Johnny King.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at Faith Harvest Church in Coolville with Pastor Joe Beasley officiating. Burial will follow in the Meigs County Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held Sunday from 4-8 p.m. at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville.

In lieu of flowers, in honor of Anna's memory, donations can be made to Faith Harvest Church for the VBS, 41484 SR 7, Reedsville, OH 45772.

Guests are invited to sign the online guest book at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com.