POMEROY — On July 7, 2019, Anthony Ray Sturgeon lost his battle to Type One diabetes and an undiagnosed heart disease. He had been struggling with controlling his sugar since January of 2019 when first diagnosed. Anthony was born on Jan. 24, 1993, to Dwight and Terri Sturgeon.

Anthony was a very hardworking young man and enjoyed physical labor. He spent a lot of his time outdoors and with close friends. His hobbies included golfing — rain or shine — playing video games, playing electric guitar, shooting pool, playing basketball, and playing with his nephew, whom he nicknamed "chub butt." Anthony graduated from Southern High School in 2011. He was employed at Rem Ram Recovery, though he spent the last few months on disability due to his medical condition. Prior to this, he spent several years working along side his father at Facemyer Lumber as a lumber grader.

In addition to his parents, Anthony is survived by older brother, Brandon Sturgeon; younger siste,r Amber Sturgeon; and beloved nephew, Jayce Marcum; as well as maternal grandparents, Guy and Ellen Thoma; aunts and uncles, Sheryl (Mike) Thomas, Mary (Tim) Spires, Kathy (Brett) Wyatt, Paul Sturgeon, John Sturgeon, Gloria Sturgeon; and many cousins.

Aside from his family, close friends include Brian Durham, Ceairra Curran, their daughter Sophia Durham and Brian's son Malakai Durham, Tyler Goble, Cody Williams, John Holsinger, Michael Freeman and many others. He considered Brian Durham's mother, Rebecca Stewart, and step-father, Greg Stewart, his second family.

Anthony is preceded in death by paternal grandparents, William and Deloras Sturgeon; paternal great-grandparents, Paul and Verna Sturgeon; maternal great-grandparents, William and Ida Young; and uncle, Kevin Thoma.

Anthony was a deeply loved and respected young man. He was always polite and friendly to everyone he came in contact with and touched the lives of so many. Anthony was always the life of the party and could put a smile on anyone's face with his goofy antics. He will be greatly missed by so many.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Bethel Worship center near Tuppers Plains with Pastor Rob Barber officiating. Burial will follow in the Sutton Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at the Bethel Worship Center.

The family would like to invite everyone back to the church for a dinner immediately following the graveside services.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy.