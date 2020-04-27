NEW HAVEN, W.Va. — Arlene A. Dodrill Evans passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, at her residence. She was born on Sept. 19, 1937, in Ashford, W.Va., to the late Earl and Lora (Kirk) Dodrill. She was a homemaker.

She is survived by her daughters, Diana (Blair) Windon and Angela (Jim) Parker; grandchildren, Gabriel (Brittnay) Farley, Elizabeth Smith, and Joshua Parker; great grandchildren, Hannah Smith, Camden Farley, Alexis Farley; brother, Eddie (Gloria) Dodrill; sister, Delma Arnold; special friends, Lorene Spradling and Jo Ann Taylor; brother-in-law, Tommy Evans; and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Allie Evans and brother-in-law, Jerry Arnold.

Private funeral services will be held. Friends that wish to attend the graveside service should expect the family funeral procession to arrive at Sunrise Cemetery between 2 and 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

Funeral services are under the direction of the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy.