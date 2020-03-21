GALLIPOLIS — Armand "Paul" Hoafat, of Gallipolis, passed away March 13, 2020 at Riverside Hospital in Columbus. Mr. Hoafat, 87, was born Nov. 1932 in Suriname, SA.

Survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Maria. Sons and daughters Raymond, Armand, Ella (Hunter), Rose (Mangen), Robert, Rebecca (Wilcoxon), Ruth (Cohee) and Rachel (Dees) and preceded in death by son David. His surviving siblings are Ursula, Shirley, Wilfred, Robert, Raymond.

He will also be missed by his 16 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.

As a young man Paul moved to Brooklyn, N.Y. from Paramaribo in South America, working a variety of jobs. Playing matchmaker, Maria's landlord in Brooklyn introduced them. Nine children later, Paul decided to uproot his large family to Gallipolis. There he opened a wallpaper carpet store. He was also involved with several other businesses over the years. Paul loved traveling and visited many countries including China, Turkey, Brazil, France and more.

Paul enjoyed singing and playing piano. He spoke five languages fluently, even learning to speak Chinese in his 80's.

Paul was an active member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses and enjoyed teaching others about the Bible. One of his favorite scriptures was Psalms 37:10, 11, 29 which reads

10 Just a little while longer, and the wicked will be no more;

You will look at where they were, And they will not be there.

11 But the meek will possess the earth,

And they will find exquisite delight in the abundance of peace.

29 The righteous will possess the earth, And they will live forever on it.

Paul will be missed by all who knew him. The memorial service will be announced at a later date.