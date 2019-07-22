RACINE — Audrey June (Holter) Ashley, age 89, of Racine, Ohio, passed away, at 10:41 p.m. on July 20, 2019, at the Holzer Medical Center. She was born Aug. 8, 1929, on Elm Street, in Racine, Ohio, as the daughter of the late Clifford Leo and Lena Mae (Osborn) Holter and was reared in the Morning Star community except one year in 1936-7 in Akron. She was married on Aug. 23, 1947, at Gallipolis, Ohio, to the late Robert Drew Ashley, of Letart Falls, who preceded her in death on April 5, 1995, in Letart Falls, Ohio.

Three children were born to this marriage and survive; Clifford Dennis Ashley, of Morning Star, Keith Drew Ashley and wife, Emma, of Rocksprings, and Heidi Jill (Mr. Randolph) Smith, of Crimora, Virginia. She leaves five grandchildren, Rachel Aubrey (Mr. Brent) Dennis, of Thornville, Ohio, Mrs Whitney Brooke Ditty, of Logan, Ohio, Emily Denise (Mr. Mathew) Deckerd, of Beloit, Ohio, Ashley Jill (Smith) Kelly, of Vinton, Virginia, and Cody Randolph Smith, of Virginia. There are 11 great-grandchildren, Bryce Marshall Dennis, Crockett Keith Dennis, Gavin Reese Dennis, Valeri EmmyJo Dennis, Ella Brooke Ditty, Paul Joseph Ditty, Jr., Liam Gabriel Ditty, Griffin Mathew Deckerd, Cassady Grace Deckerd, Morgan Kelly, and Aiden Kelly. She is also survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Larry L. and Mary Holter, of Pickerington, Ohio, and a sister-in-law, Pauline (Mr. Burl) Ashley, of Florida.

She lived 50 years in Letart Falls before moving to Racine in 1997. She graduated from Racine High School in 1947. She and her husband operated a truck farm in Letart Falls for many years. She was a secretary in 1966-67 at Racine High School and a substitute cook at Letart Falls Elementary. She was an avid genealogist. She taught chair caning. She gave her life to Christ as a teenager but was unable to attend Church in her later years.

She served as the past president of the Letart Falls Elementary P.T.A. where she raised money to build the kitchen on Letart Falls Elementary. She is past regent of the Return Jonathan Meigs Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, past president of the Racine High School Band Boosters, and first president and co-founder of the Meigs County Genealogical Society. She was the last living charter member of the Racine American Legion Auxiliary and charter member of the Major Daniel McCook Circle No. 104 Ladies of the Grand Army of the Republic. She was also a member of the Racine Subordinate Grange No. 2606 for over 70 years, Meigs County Pomona Grange, the Degrees of Flora and Ceres of the Patrons of Husbandry, past assistant matron of the Racine Junior Grange, First Families of Ohio, Society of Civil War Families in Ohio, and First Families of Meigs County. She was a life member at-large of the Ladies Auxiliary Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the Roush and Allied Families in America. She was a past trustee, past secretary, trustee emeritus, and life member of the Meigs County Pioneer and Historical Society and a current trustee of the Letart Falls Community Association. She served 20 years as a volunteer of the Yesteryear Program of the Meigs County Senior Citizens and served the Blood Mobile.

She assisted in the setup of the Meigs County Museum and in the publication of its three county history books. She served on the Meigs County Bicentennial Commission in 1976 and the Ohio Bicentennial Commission of Meigs County in 2003. She helped to author several genealogical publications including the QUADRENNIAL ENUMERATIONS OF MEIGS COUNTY, OHIO and the cemeteries of Sutton and Letart Townships. She was a life-long conservative Republican. She spent many years looking after her parents by herself while raising her family.

In addition to her parents and her husband, June is preceded in death by her brother, C. Eugene Holter, and her sister, Geraldine M. (Mr. Earl) Cross.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019, in the Chapel in the Letart Falls Cemetery. Interment will follow on the family plot in Letart Falls Cemetery. Friends may call two hours prior to the funeral in the Chapel at the cemetery. The Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Racine, is honored to serve the family.