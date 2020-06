Or Copy this URL to Share

RUTLAND — Barbara Mae Colmer, 78, of Rutland, Ohio, died on June 1, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at 6 p.m. at Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy. Visiting hours will be on Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home.



