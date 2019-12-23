PORTLAND — Barbara Marie DuVall, 80, of Portland, Ohio, but was living in Pomeroy, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.

She was born Feb. 2, 1939, in Glace Bay, Nova Scotia, a daughter of the late Tyrill Gregory Hickey and Mary Elizabeth McDonald Hickey.

Barb was one of those ladies that kept the family together and was always willing to help out. An excellent seamstress would be an understatement… she devoted much of her time making and fixing her family's clothing and she also made many special occasion's dresses and accessories for those in need. She was loved dearly by her Nova Scotia family.

Barb is survived by two sons, Douglas E. DuVall and his fiancee, Teresa and Gregory A. DuVall and his wife, Michelle; two grandchildren, William DuVall and wife, Jerrika and Trenton DuVall; brothers and sisters, Robert Hickey (Carolyn), Sharon Walker (William), Claudia Risk (Richard), Greg Hickey (Karen), and Janet Collins (Lane); lots of nieces and nephews also survive along with a step-daughter, Stacy Brown.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Ralph E. DuVall in 2016; sister, Maureen; brother, David.

The family will receive friends, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood, W.Va. The funeral service will follow at 5:30 p.m. Officiating is Pastor Brenda Barnhart.

