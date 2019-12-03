GALLIPOLIS — Barbara Null Richards, 81, of Gallipolis, Ohio, died Friday, November 29, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.
A memorial service for Barbara will be held at noon on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church with Pastor Ray Kane and Bob Powell officiating. Friends may call prior to the service from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church on Friday. Burial will be later at the convenience of the family in Mt. Zion Cemetery in Green Township. Willis Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.