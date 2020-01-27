POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Becky Sutphin was born in Logan, W.Va., one of eight kids. She was proceeded in death by her father and mother, Pearl and Chester Sutphin; brothers, Chester Ray, Bobby, Jimmy; sisters, Helda and Monita; a son, Jaimee Lee Husband Jim Fife; several aunts, uncles and cousins; grandparents, Monte and Brooke Hunter.

She is survived by her son, Donald J. Fife and his children; daughter, Amy Baldridge and her children; her significant other, Randy Randolph and his family; eight grandchildren; one great grandson, Gunner Levi; two brothers, Brynn and Bill Sutphin and families. She will be deeply missed by many people.

She lived in Columbus, worked at Doctor's North hospital, she worked at community action agency and Rockwell automotive and several other places. She had her degree for secretary specialist.

She was a Baptist and a member of the Moose Lodge in Point Pleasant.

She enjoyed her gardening, helping others, she had her motorcycle license she loved to ride. She loved to dance. She loved her family and friends, enjoyed doing things with them!

A lot of times she would say what was on her mind! Some didn't like it, but she told it like it was!

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Middleport with Pastor John Swanson officiating. Burial will follow at the Gravel Hill Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held two hours prior to the service. Following the graveside service the family would like to invite everyone back to the Full Gospel Lighthouse Church for a luncheon.

