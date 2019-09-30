WELLSBURG, W.Va. — Benny Serevicz Jr., 93, of Wellsburg, W.Va. died at 10:41 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at Liza's Place, Valley Hospice Care Center South, Wheeling, W.Va.
Family and friends were received on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at Chambers Funeral Home, Wellsburg, where the funeral will commence on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Catholic Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Wellsburg, with Father Dan Pisano presiding. Interment will follow at Franklin Cemetery, Wellsburg, with Military Honors by the United States Navy and the Ohio Valley Veterans Memorial Squad.