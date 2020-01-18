LANGSVILLE — Bernice Irene Garnes, 83, Langsville, Ohio passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at her home. She was born May 19, 1936, in Salem Center, Ohio, daughter of the late Titus Elmer and Alma Eliza (Strong) Smith. She is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Joseph William "Bill" Garnes, who she married Aug. 7, 1954. Bernice attended Salem United Methodist Church.

To this union she leaves behind to cherish her memory their children, Debbie (Lestel) Ward, Vinton, Ohio; Connie (Gene) Halley, Pomeroy, Ohio; Cindi (Tony) Vaughan, West Chester, Ohio; Sandy (John) Colbert, Jackson, Ohio and Joe (Shari) Garnes, Pomeroy, Ohio; ten grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren; brothers, Corwin (Pat) Smith, Sunbury, Ohio; Lloyd (Mary) Smith, Pataskala, Ohio; Ted (Judy) Smith, Dresden, Ohio; Paul (Maggie) Smith, Pataskala, Ohio; Larry Smith, Ray, Ohio and John (Linda) Smith, Langsville, Ohio; sister, Dott Stewart, Overgaard, Arizona; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brother, Dale Smith and sisters, Dolores Wallace and Hope Price.

Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in the Salem Center United Methodist Church, Langsville, Ohio. Burial will follow in the Salem Center Cemetery. Friends and family may call at the church Monday 11:30 a.m. to the service time of 1 p.m. The McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Vinton Chapel, is honored to serve the Garnes Family.

