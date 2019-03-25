RACINE — Bernice Stowe Theiss, 95, of Racine, passed away, at 3:55 p.m. on March 22, 2019. Born Sept. 12, 1923, in Syracuse, she was the daughter of the late Francis "Frank" and Jessie Howell Stowe.

Bernice spent most of her adult life as a devoted mother and wife. She was a member of the 1941 graduating class from Pomeroy High School. Following high school she was employed at the local TNT plant serving the war-time needs. Later, following business school in Cincinnati, she spent several years with the Pure Oil Company's Columbus Regional Office before getting married to her late husband Kenneth R. Theiss in 1947 and settling in Dorcas. Along with being a life-long fan of the Cincinnati Reds, she also loved to watch the Triple Crown horse races, the Kentucky Derby was her favorite. She was a longtime member of the Bethany United Methodist Church, where she served many years as a Sunday School Teacher, she was a member Sonshine Circle, and also longtime member of the Racine Chapter #134 of the Eastern Star.

She is survived by her daughters, Sharon (Roger) Birch, Donna (Daniel) Sayre, both of Racine; sons, Ken (Debbie) Theiss, Jr., of Carroll, Ohio, and David (Sandra) Theiss, of Westerville, Ohio; grandchildren, Danny (Crina) Sayre, Dena Lambert, Andrew (Ashley) Theiss, Chris (Amanda) Theiss, Erin (Chris) Brooks, Adam (Jentry) Theiss, and Andrew Theiss. Five great-grandchildren, Emily Sayre, Zuri and Kenzie Theiss, Aidan and Addie Kate Brooks, and she especially enjoyed frequent visits and phone calls with her childhood best friend, Pauline Guinsier of Pickerington, and her special nephews, Lawrence (Jean) Theiss and Richard (Janet) Theiss, who also survive.

In addition to her parents, and her husband, Kenneth, whom she married on April 5, 1947, and preceded her on Sept. 4, 2018, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Eber (Evelyn) Stowe and Edward Stowe; sisters, Zelta Pusey and Sadie (William) Theuner; and a grandson-in-law, Frank Lambert.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Racine with Pastor Dewayne Stutler officiating. Friends may call two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Private Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethany United Methodist church PO Box 368 Racine, Ohio 45771.