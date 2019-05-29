CHARLESTON, S.C. — Betty Faye Will Wagner Loucks, 98, passed away November 26, 2018 in Charleston, South Carolina.

Betty was born the tenth child and fourth daughter of her parents' 11 children. She was born on January 15, 1920 to William A. and Edna Garen Will of the Texas community, in the family home built by her grandfather Moses Will. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, siblings, three nieces and two nephews. She is survived by her two daughters and son-in-laws, Jacolyn Ann and Sam Zeilah of Charleston, South Carolina and Elizabeth Jane and Terry Foreman of Colonial Beach, Virginia, three granddaughters, seven great-grandchildren who called her Grandma Great, and 14 nieces and nephews and "Puppy," her beloved dog.

Betty graduated from Chester High School in 1938. She continued her education in nurse's training at Holzer Nursing School, Gallipolis, graduating in 1941.

Before WW II began she married Robert Andrew Wagner giving birth to their daughter Jacolyn Ann in 1950, before his death in 1951.

At that point, Betty moved from the home Bob had built in Addison to Canal Winchester to be close to her siblings. There she met her second husband, Lewis Bailey Loucks. They married in 1954 and had one daughter Elizabeth Jane.

Betty continued in the nursing profession for the next 42 years. She also worked wherever the service moved her husband Bob, from Indiana to New Jersey and then Missouri. For her contribution to the war effort, she worked at Curtis Wright inspecting split gears on airplane propellers. She spent the later years as a nurse in the baby nurseries of St. Ann's Women's Hospital and Mount Carmel Hospital in Columbus.

A memorial service of a Life Well Lived will be held Saturday, June 1 at 11 a.m., Mt. Hermon United Brethren church, Wickham Road, Pomeroy. Service will be performed by Pastor Adam Will, Betty's great nephew, in the church founded by her Grandfather Moses Will. Betty's ashes will be buried at Mound Hill Cemetery, Sunday, June 2 at 1:30 p.m. Processional will start at Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home in Gallipolis.

From the birth of Betty's eldest brother in 1897 to her death in 2018, her family spanned a period of 121 years. Passing on her love of family and the Ohio River Valley, her daughter purchased the family homestead and the legacy continues.