CHESTER — Betty Gaul, 82, of Chester, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Meigs Holzer Emergency Room in Pomeroy.

Born May 27, 1937, in Bashan, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Ralph Warden and Murl Trussel Ours. She attended the Chester Nazarene Church and a 1955 graduate of Chester High School.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years Richard Gaul; three sons, Mark (Gwen) of Long Bottom, David (Beth) of Amanda, Ohio and Phillip (Patti) of Plymouth, Indiana; six grandchildren Audra (Buddy) Funk, Jared (Jamie) Gaul, Morgan Hall, Garret Hall, Meredith Gaul and Christian Gaul; two great-grandchildren, Kristlynn Funk and Wyatt Gaul; one sister-in-law, Gayann and Ronald Clay; and several special cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at the Ewing-Schwarzel Funeral in Pomeroy with Dwight Umbel officiating. Burial will be in the Chester Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the Ewing-Schwarzel Funeral Home.

Friends are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at ewingfuneralhome.net.