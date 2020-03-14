GALLIPOLIS — Betty Jo Baldwin, 89, of Gallipolis, was born on March 11, 1931 and went to be with her Lord and Savior on her birthday, March 11, 2020, at Holzer Medical Center. She will be celebrating her birthday in Heaven surrounded by a host of angels.

Betty was born in Gallipolis and grew up in Gallipolis Ferry, West Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Douglas Raike and Ailene Wolfe Raike. She married James "Jim" Baldwin in Russell, Kentucky, on July 31, 1948 and remained married for almost 50 years. Together, they owned and operated Jim Baldwin's Fine Guns of Gallipolis for approximately 35 years.

Betty had a great love of family and was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her two grandchildren, Josh and Kari. It was Betty's love of fashion and art that sparked Kari's interest, and now she is an art director in Los Angeles, California.

Betty was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Theresa Ann; brothers, Douglas "Benny" Raike and Richard Raike; and a sister, Kathleen Rulen. She is survived by her two children, Larry Thomas Baldwin and Missy (Larry) Evans and grandchildren, Josh Evans and Kari Evans.

Betty was a long time member of Elizabeth Chapel Church.

There will be a private service for Betty with her family. Willis Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Holzer Hospice, 100 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, Ohio 45631.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.