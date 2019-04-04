RACINE — Cathy Lynn Carleton, 66, of Racine, passed away peacefully at 5:15 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in the Holzer Medical Center Gallipolis and her husband William "Bill" Carleton, 76, of Racine, passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in the Holzer Medical Center Gallipolis.

Cathy was born on July 31, 1952, daughter of the late Everette C. Sayre and Maxine Mount Kesterson. Cathy took pride in her life long career as secretary of J.D. Drilling Company in which she dedicated many years of her life making many friends and added family along the way.

Bill was born Jan. 21, 1943, he was the son of the late Betty Brinker VanMeter. Bill worked on the Ralph and Robert Lee Farm as a child he then hauled feed for Landmark but he spent most of his career at J.D. Drilling Company. He also served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the Racine Post 602 of the American Legion.

They were married on July 31, 1970, in Racine, and to this union were had two daughters, Angela "Angie" Nelson, of Racine, and Jennifer "Jenny" (Shaun) Seth, of Long Bottom; grandchildren, Kase Nelson, Caelin Seth, and Corey Seth. Cathy's brothers, Brady Sayre, of Pomeroy, Larry (Delores) Sayre, of Syracuse, Clyde (Debbie) Sayre, of Racine, and Terry (Sharon) Sayre, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., Bill's sister, Margaret Ann (Arthur) Johnson, and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to their parents, Bill is preceded in death by his grandparents, who along with his mother raised him, Dean and Eunie Brinker.

A joint memorial graveside service for friends and family will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Carmel Cemetery. Jay Rees and John Westover will officiate. The Cremeens-King Funeral Home Racine is entrusted with the arrangements.