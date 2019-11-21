MIDDLEPORT — Billie Kathryn Deweese, 54, of Middleport, Ohio, was lifted into the heavens, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio.

Billie was born Aug. 28, 1965, to the late William Brown and Lucy Kathryn Barker Brown at Moorehead, Ky. She was a good homemaker to her daughters.

She is survived by her daughters, Letha (Teddy Slater) Laudermilt and Melinda (Kenton) Williamson; grand kids, Trinity Laudermilt, Catrina Laudermilt, Steven Laudermilt, Teddy Laudermilt, and Jason Laudermilt; her significant other, Jimmy Jo Arnold; brother, Lee Barker; sisters, Maryland Nickel, Patricia Witt, Connie Brown, Rose Brown, and June Brown; several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she was preceded by three brothers.

Services are Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Birchfield Funeral Home, Rutland, Ohio, with Pastor Kay Marshall officiating. Burial to follow at Gilmore Cemetery, Racine, Ohio. Family to receive friends from noon Sunday until time of services.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be given to Birchfield Funeral Home to help with Billie's expenses. Online condolences may be sent at birchfieldfuneralhome.com.