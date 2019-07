Billy Hornsby, age 83, passed away on July 28, 2019.

He was born on October 2, 1935 in Gallipolis, Ohio. Preceded in death by parents, brother, Don. Survived by wife, Freda; brothers, Harvey and Gene; nephew Dale (Sherry) Evans and his daughter Kelly.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the Newcomer SW Chapel 3393 Broadway, Grove City from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Interment to follow at Obetz Cemetery.