MIDDLEPORT — Billy W. "Bill" Little, 91, departed this life to be with his Lord and Savior on February 20, 2019 at his home near Middleport.

Bill was born April 2, 1927, to the late Fred William and Jewel Mulford Little. Also preceding him in death were sisters Delores Miller and Freda Little and sister-in-law Pauline Thompson Swisher. Bill served in the U.S. Army from 1945 to 1947. During his early working years, he was a coal miner and coal truck driver. He later worked at Kaiser Aluminum Corporation in Ravenswood, W.Va., until his retirement in 1982. Soon after he received the call to become an ordained pastor and faithfully served the Silver Run Baptist Church until his retirement from the pastorship.

Bill ss survived by his loving wife Lora Maxine, who diligently cared for him until his passing, sons and their wives Douglas and Connie Little, and Keith and Carol Little, all of Racine. Also surviving are grandsons and their wives Jesse and Misty Little, Tucson, AZ, and Austin Tyler and Courtney Little, Chillicothe. Included in the survivors are great-grandchildren Emmett, Parker Noel, and Samuel Little, sisters-in-law, Wilma Parker of Long Bottom, Peggy Thomas of Cheshire, and Karen Austin of Hernando, Florida, plus numerous nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his beloved border collie, Callie.

The family would like to thank his dedicated caregiver Julia Combs, Pastor David Brainard and the First Southern Baptist Church Family, and all those who took time to pray and visit him, especially his nephews Mike and Steve Little. Also, friends who were always there to help, Carl Madden and Lawrence Powell and in addition, his faithful visitors Bob Mills and Sonny McClure.

Calling hours will be Sunday, February 24th, from 3 to 6p.m. Services will be conducted on Monday, February 25 at 1 p.m., all at Anderson-McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy. The funeral will be ministered by Pastors David Brainard and Steve Little. Burial will be at the Gravel Hill Cemetery in Cheshire. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either First Southern Baptist Church or the Meigs County Council on Aging.