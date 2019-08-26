CADIZ — Billy J. Spencer, 90, of Cadiz, formerly of Racine and Pomeroy, died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at Trinity Medical Center West in Steubenville.

He was born Nov. 13, 1928, in Racine, a son of the late Charlie and Edyth Watson Spencer. Mr. Spencer was a manager for GTE for 37 years. He enjoyed officiating baseball and basketball, but he was an OHSAA Football official for 62 years. He was an avid walker.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles, James, and Larry Spencer; two sisters, Anna Mae Graham and Dixie Smith; a great-grandson, Zachary Coffland; and a great-great-granddaughter, Abigail Anderson.

Surviving are his wife, Mary Kay Vaughan Spencer; four daughters and two sons, Belinda Spencer of Phoenix, Ariz., Deborah (Robert Louis) Coffland of Cadiz, Rebecca Spencer of Columbus, Gregory Spencer of Bellevue, Melissa Spencer (Steve Serriano) of Toledo, and Vaughan (Andrea) Spencer of Johnstown; grandchildren, Paul and Matt Coffland, Jacob Holmer, Kate Matz, Lindsey Musser, and B.J. Fuller; great-grandchildren, Nicholas Coffland, Allison Anderson, Kara Milowicki, Grant, Brendan, and Avery Musser; and great-great-grandchildren, Kolt, Ainsley Anderson, and Jaxson Holmer.

Friends may call Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, from 4 p.m. until time of services at 5 p.m. at New Beginnings United Methodist Church, 112 E. 2nd St., Pomeroy, Ohio 45769. Rev. Walter Gobel will officiate.

