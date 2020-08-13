COLUMBUS, Ohio — Blanche Maxine Hunnell, born February 25, 1927, went home to be with the Lord on August 10, 2020 at 93 years old.

"Hanging in, hanging on, and hanging out with Jesus," was always the answer whenever you asked Maxine how she was doing. Today, she is indeed, "hanging out with Jesus."

She loved her family and friends, and never knew a stranger. She was an avid collector of "stuff." Any thing given by a friend or that she found pretty, became a precious treasure to her. She loved Elvis, George Jones, and her childhood on the family farm. She loved and protected her family fiercely. She led a life of service and sacrifice; there was nothing she would not do for friends and family.

She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Carl. They moved from Meigs County, where Maxine was a professional photographer with her own shop in the city of Pomeroy, to West Jefferson, and eventually into the city of Columbus. She is preceded in death by brothers Bob and Paul Hawk as well as sisters Dorothy Hawk and Norma Hawthorn. She is survived by her sister Betty ("Bub") Stivers. Maxine is survived by her three children, LuAnne (Tom) Wall, Mark Hunnell, and Matt (Anne) Hunnell, as well as grandchildren Mindy (Chris) Bisesi, Jessica (Troy) Awsumb, Alex (Chrissy) Hunnell, Mark Gail, Amanda (P.J.) Ryan, seven great grandchildren (Sophia, Liam, Luke, Bruce, Levi, Leo and Ben), extended family and many friends.

She was a faithful member of the Grove City Church of the Nazarene. Maxine was a 58-year survivor of breast cancer.

Donations in her memory can be made to the Grove City Church, Church of the Nazarene or the Alzheimer's Association. "Rejoice in the Lord always. I will say it again: Rejoice!" (Philippians 4:4, NIV). A small grave side service will be held at Mound Cemetery, Chester Township, Meigs County on Friday, August 14th at 11:00 a.m.. for the immediate family. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.