RAVENSWOOD — Blondell J. Miller, 89, of Ravenswood, West Virginia, passed away on November 16, 2019, at her home.

She was born on February 18, 1930, in Grantsville, West Virginia, daughter of the late Walter O. and Ina Wright Ward.

She attended Second Baptist Church in Ravenswood. During her life she was employed at Stouts Drug Store and the Chancellor Hotel in Parkersburg, West Virginia, Ripley Sewing Factory and Scottish Inn in Silverton, West Virginia. She loved her kids and grandkids.

She is survived by her children, Darrell R. Miller and wife Roberta, James E. Miller and wife Pamela, and Nina J. Miller Hanson and husband David; grandchildren, Michelle Ritchie and husband Tyler, Bart Barker, Monica Jo Bryan and husband Tom, Jayme Hill and husband Dean, and Hannah Legar and husband Kirk; great grandchildren, Desiree Cox Odogun (Ashantee), Alexis Cox Bryan (Mark), Brayden Cox, Joshua Ritchie, Mary Beth Ritchie, Justin Barker, Jace Hill, Piper Hill, Allie Legar, and Kenzie Legar; brother-in-law, Reverend Clay Sloan; and sister-in-law, Eulah Moore.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray W. Miller; sister, Geraldine Ward Sloan; brother, Walter Ward, Jr. and daughter-in-law, Denise A. Miller.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood with Dr. S. R. Parsons, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens in Parkersburg.

Friends may visit the family at the funeral home on Thursday, November 21, from 5 to 8 p.m.

