POMEROY — Bobby Joe Rathburn of Pomeroy passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Holzer Emergency Department in Pomeroy. He was born on May 2, 1939, to the late Cecil and Frances (Durst) Rathburn. Mr. Rathburn was a member of the Victory Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Rathburn; children, Chuckie (Tammy) Rathburn, Robin Rathburn, Bobby (Heather) Rathburn, Mark Rathburn, Teresa Rathburn; step children, Richard (Alina) VanHouten, Ted (Deb) VanHouten; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; sisters, Bonnie Skidmore and Joan (Dano) King; special friend, Ottie Jarvis and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Terry Rathburn; sisters, Betty Manley, and Susie Graham; brother, Bill Rathburn; grandparents, Jasper and Dolly Durst.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy with Pastor Jim Keesee officiating. Burial will follow at the Miles Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. the day of the service.

