Bobby Rathburn
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bobby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

POMEROY — Bobby Joe Rathburn of Pomeroy passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Holzer Emergency Department in Pomeroy. He was born on May 2, 1939, to the late Cecil and Frances (Durst) Rathburn. Mr. Rathburn was a member of the Victory Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Rathburn; children, Chuckie (Tammy) Rathburn, Robin Rathburn, Bobby (Heather) Rathburn, Mark Rathburn, Teresa Rathburn; step children, Richard (Alina) VanHouten, Ted (Deb) VanHouten; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; sisters, Bonnie Skidmore and Joan (Dano) King; special friend, Ottie Jarvis and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Terry Rathburn; sisters, Betty Manley, and Susie Graham; brother, Bill Rathburn; grandparents, Jasper and Dolly Durst.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy with Pastor Jim Keesee officiating. Burial will follow at the Miles Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. the day of the service.

A registry is available at www.andersonmcdaniel.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home – Pomeroy
590 East Main Street
Pomeroy, OH 45769
(740) 992-5141
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved