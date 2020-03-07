GALLIPOLIS — Bonnie L. Burnette, 79, of Gallipolis, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Holzer Medical Center.

Born on September 11, 1940 in Glo, Kentucky, Bonnie was the daughter of the late William and Martha Eva Vires Price. Bonnie worked in health service at Middleton Estates. She loved her flowers and collecting angels.

Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Deborah (Alan) Reed of Oak Hill, Ohio; sons, Craig Burnette of Gallipolis and Brent (Amy) Burnette of Gallipolis; grandchildren, Tiera (Josh) Seymour, Jacob Burnette, and Ian Ohlinger; great grandchildren, Jayden Ward, Wyatt Brown, and Shae Jodon; brothers, Don (Deb) Price of Jackson, Ed (Ethel) Price of Gallipolis, and Wayne (Sonya) Price of Gallipolis; special friend, Nancy Buttrick of Gallipolis; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Bonnie was preceded in death by a husband, Carroll H. Burnette in 2012 and her brothers, Bill Price and Gene Price.

The funeral service for Bonnie will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Ed Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Friends may call prior to the service from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

