Brian Decker

VINTON — Brian L. Decker, 63, of Vinton, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Holzer Medical Center.

Born on February 5, 1957 in Portsmouth, Ohio, Brian was the son of the late McKenzie Decker and the late Marion Keller Eberts. Brian was married to Connie S. Benson Decker, who survives him in Vinton. He retired from General Mills. Brian was a member of Jackson Apostolic Church in Jackson, Ohio and Morning Dawn Masonic Lodge #7.

Brian is survived by his wife, Connie Decker of Vinton; son, Christopher A. Decker of Gallipolis; step daughter, Kayla Bloomer of Denton, North Carolina; step grandchildren; sisters, Annice (Frank) Erickson of Zaleski, Ohio and Susan Hagerty of Belpre, Ohio; and brother, Bruce (Rhonda) Decker of Greenfield, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, Brian was preceded in death by a step daughter, Danielle Bloomer.

The funeral service for Brian will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Richard Clark officiating. Burial will follow in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Friends may call from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home. A Masonic Service will be held following the calling hours at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. All those who visit are asked to practice social distancing guidelines.

