POMEROY — Brian "Rocky" "The Blitz" Nitz was born on Sept. 8, 1966, in Pomeroy, Ohio. Although Brian passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 9, 2020, due to a tree trimming accident, he always lived life to the fullest.

He began his boxing career in 1985, where he gained the support of his hometown of Pomeroy. Even though his boxing career only lasted eight short years, he traveled to many places and met strangers that became instant friends. "He's got a lot of guts, he can punch, and he's a little bit crazy," Kornburg, a former manager of "Bonecrusher" described Brian during his big fight with Santiago. A lot of guts and a little bit crazy is how many of Brian's family and friends remember him. Brian never backed down from a challenge and he wasn't afraid of new experiences. After his boxing career ended he settled down in family life where he taught his daughters how to hold their own in a fight, and the signature move any kid must know, "The Claw."

He began his career at he tree climbing/trimming, where his gutsy personality shined through. He climbed and swung from trees. It was never work to Brian, he loved every second of it. Brian was a kind goofy man who didn't always know how to handle serious situations except to make you laugh.

He is survived by his sister, Vicki (Nelson) Morrison; brother, Donnie Nitz; daughters, Ariel (Ryan) Mickle, Alyssa, Faithy Wright and Emma-Lee Chapman; longtime partner, Amy Wright; 11 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Nora and Coy Nitz; sister, Debbie Brockert; and brothers, Rick Shafer and Rusty Nitz.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at 1 p.m. with Reverend Jon Brockert officiating at Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home. Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest beside his mom and dad at Union Campground Cemetery in New Haven, W.Va.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Sam's Gym in Glouster, Ohio, where Brian boxed. Donations in memory of Brian to keep his legacy and help the gym continue to do great things.