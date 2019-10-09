MIDDLEPORT — Brigitte Johnson, 75, of Middleport, Ohio, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019, after a brief illness. She was born on Sept. 24, 1944, in Ludwigshafen A.M, Germany, to the late Kurt and Elfriede Haas.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Terence L. Johnson; and a son, Terry (Melissa) Johnson; two grandchildren, Whittney (Tre) Wallace and Cassandra Johnson.

Bridgette was blessed with seven great-grandchildren, Austin Taylor, Alissa, Breyden, Dakota, Peyton Wallace, Lillian Sims and Logan Bonecutter. She is also survived by her sister, Karin (Bob) Turgeon and Christa Strup; two nieces, Britta (Michael) Corner, Lena Putnam, and three nephews, Bobby (Christina) Turgeon, Cyrus Knotts, and Michael Johnson.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-mother, Elizabeth Haas; sister-in-law, Dixie (Dan) Knotts; and brothers-in-law, Charles Johnson and James Snider.

Also surviving Bridgette, are three special friends, Dolly Motley, Celesta Coates, and Mary Ellis.

Bridgette was a generous person and loved to help others, she never met a stranger. She loved to have big dinners for family and friends. She was a avid cook, lover of animals, and traveling, and always enjoyed a good game of bingo.

A memorial service will be at a later date and time at the convenience of the family, keeping with her wishes. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Meigs County in her honor.