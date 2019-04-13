GALLIPOLIS — Bruce Dray, 65, of Gallipolis, passed away peacefully at Ohio State University Medical Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019 surrounded by his family after a short battle with cancer. Bruce was born January 2, 1954 to the late Vance and Rosalee McGuire Dray. He married Ramah Adkins Dray on October 7, 1976 in Bidwell. Bruce was a retired TPW at Gallipolis Developmental Center with thirty years' service. He attended Gallia Academy High School. Bruce did not know a stranger. He loved spending time with his family, watching WWE wrestling, and talking with family and friends.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Ramah Adkins Dray of Gallipolis; daughter, Wendy (Randy) Harold of Charleston, South Carolina; and grandchildren, Lindsey Crago of Gallipolis and Isaac Harold of Charleston, South Carolina. Also surviving him are sister, Loretta Shaffer (Roger) of Gallipolis; brothers, Carl Dray and Terry Dray both of Gallipolis, Calvin Dray of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, and Jeff (Zeke) Dray of Wellston; sisters-in-law, Cheryl Dray of Gallipolis and Marcella Gregory of Bidwell; brothers-in-law, Sonny (Donna) Adkins of Vinton, Randy Adkins (Debbie) of Bidwell, and Richard (Tonya) Adkins of Bidwell; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Vance and Rosalee Dray, Bruce was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Dray; sister, Patricia Kay Ferrell, and brothers-in-law, Gene Ferrell and Rodney Gregory.

The funeral service for Bruce Dray will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Joe Woodall officiating. Burial will follow in Morgan Center Cemetery. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Sonny Adkins, Richard Adkins, Randy Adkins, Calvin Dray, Austin Dray, Vance E. Dray, and Roger Rossiter.

