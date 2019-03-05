VINCENT — Byron D. McCoy, 64, of Vincent, Ohio, died Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Sutton, W.Va., a son of the late I.O. "Mac" and Audrey (Fox) McCoy.

He was a rural mail carrier for the United States Post Office.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy (Piggott) McCoy; daughters, Elisha Greiner (Linda), Aliza May (Greg), Alana Parton (Jason), and Alexa Stapleton; stepchildren, Angela Marie Uppole (Trinity) and Michael Steven Johnston; sisters, Iris Smith, Julia Cochran (Les), Edna Orr (Ron), and Celia McCoy (John Krawsczyn); grandchildren, Keleigh, Heath, Aidric, Maya, Brenton, Kyler, Andrew, and Ellie; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Dana Brent McCoy.

A celebration of his life was held Monday, 10:30 a.m., at Barlow Vincent Church of Christ with Nathan Green officiating. Graveside services were Monday, 3:30 p.m. at K of P Cemetery in Burnsville, W.Va. Visitation was Sunday, 5-8 p.m. at Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre.

Memorial donations may be made to Barlow Vincent Church of Christ.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.