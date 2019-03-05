Obituary
Byron McCoy

VINCENT — Byron D. McCoy, 64, of Vincent, Ohio, died Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Sutton, W.Va., a son of the late I.O. "Mac" and Audrey (Fox) McCoy.

He was a rural mail carrier for the United States Post Office.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy (Piggott) McCoy; daughters, Elisha Greiner (Linda), Aliza May (Greg), Alana Parton (Jason), and Alexa Stapleton; stepchildren, Angela Marie Uppole (Trinity) and Michael Steven Johnston; sisters, Iris Smith, Julia Cochran (Les), Edna Orr (Ron), and Celia McCoy (John Krawsczyn); grandchildren, Keleigh, Heath, Aidric, Maya, Brenton, Kyler, Andrew, and Ellie; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Dana Brent McCoy.

A celebration of his life was held Monday, 10:30 a.m., at Barlow Vincent Church of Christ with Nathan Green officiating. Graveside services were Monday, 3:30 p.m. at K of P Cemetery in Burnsville, W.Va. Visitation was Sunday, 5-8 p.m. at Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre.

Memorial donations may be made to Barlow Vincent Church of Christ.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Sentinel from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
