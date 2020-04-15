Calvin Dawson Schoolcraft, infant son of Aaron Don and Lexie Hope (Johnson) Schoolcraft, was born April 9, 2020 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. His body was born peacefully and his soul was already with Jesus.

Calvin is survived by grandparents Kirk and Tina Johnson of Mercerville. Also surviving are Great-Grandparents Alice and Dale Sanders, Great-Grandparents Renee and Dallas Collingsworth, and honorary grandparents Pat and Doug Miller. A host of aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and church family at Victory Baptist Church join the family in grief.

Calvin was preceded in death by Grandfather Jerry Schoolcraft and Great-Grandparents Larry and Faye Johnson.

Calvin was very loved and prayed for little boy. The family wishes to thank the Cabell Huntington Infant Bereavement Nurse Team, especially Nurse Emily who took care of our boy.

Burial is at Centenary Cemetery under direction of Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home with voluntary help of our cousin Stephen Sanders.

We ask for a continued interest in your prayers for the health of Lexie and to ease our families grief.