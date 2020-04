SCOTT DEPOT, W.Va. — Carl Murray Gagnon, 55, of Scott Depot, W.Va., (formerly of Letart, W.Va.) died on April 9, 2020 at home surrounded by his wife, children, and grandchildren after his short battle with cancer.

Due to the current health crisis, there will be a private graveside service at Valley View Memorial Park. Chapman Funeral Home and Crematory, Hurricane is honored to serve the Gagnon family.