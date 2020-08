PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — Carl Dean Tumbleson, 77, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Saturday August 1, 2020 at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Good Hope Cemetery, Crown City, Ohio. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.