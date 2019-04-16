WEST JEFFERSON — Carlos R. (Rudy) Kitchen, age 73, of West Jefferson, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Mount Carmel West Hospital. He was born Sept. 25, 1945, in McAndrews, Ky., to Clarence and Irene Kitchen.

He is survived by his loving wife, Rosanna (Goff) Kitchen of 47 years; son, Todd Kitchen; daughter, Shawna (Mike) Ray; grandsons, Blake, Bryce and Brayden Bailey.

Rudy is also survived by sister, Linda Hall; brother Tommy (Diana) Kitchen; his sisters-in-law, Darlene (Earl) Dill, Gloria Oiler, Yvonne Goff, Hazel Kitchen; and brother-in-law, Delmas Goff, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Rudy was proceeded in death by his brother, George; sister, Betty Jane; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Darrel and Mabel Goff; and his brothers-in-law, Ronnie Hall, Buddy Howell, Keith Oiler, and Marlin Goff.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Birchfield Funeral home, 212 Main Street, Rutland, Ohio, from noon-2 p.m. with services following. Burial to follow in Danville Cemetery.