Carol Hanson
BEAVER, Pa. — Carol (Price) Hanson, age 66, of Beaver, Pa., and formerly of Point Pleasant, W.Va. died Wednesday night, June 3, 2020.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Kirkland Memorial Gardens, with Pastor Bob Patterson officiating. There will be no public visitation, but all are welcome to the graveside service. Crow-Hussell Funeral Home has been entrusted with her care.



Published in The Daily Sentinel from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Kirkland Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Crow-Hussell Funeral Home - Point Pleasant
1701 Jefferson Blvd.
Point Pleasant, WV 25550
(304) 675-2630
