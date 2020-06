Or Copy this URL to Share

GALLIPOLIS FERRY — Carol E. "Bo" Patterson, 89, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died on Wednesday morning, May 27, 2020. In keeping with Carol's wishes, there will be no public services. Private interment will be held at Concord Cemetery, at a later time. Crow-Hussell Funeral Home has been entrusted with his care.



