CHAGRIN FALLS — Casby 'Skip' Meadows III, 72, of Chagrin Falls, formerly of Gallipolis, passed away on Saturday June 1, 2019 at his residence.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, June 9, 2019, at the Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral with Bob Hood officiating. Burial will follow in the Mound Hill Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 1-3 p.m.