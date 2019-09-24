RACINE — Cecil D. Brinager, 79, of Racine, went home to be with the Lord on Sept. 22, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on Jan. 29, 1940, in Naugatuck, W.Va., son of the late George and Betty Maynard Brinager.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Tim Brinager; two grandsons, Dustin and Cameron Brinager; four brothers, James, Eddie, Dave and H.P.; and one sister, Ludie.

Cecil graduated from Lenore High School in Lenore, W.Va., where he excelled in basketball. He was a retired coal miner at the Southern Ohio Coal Company (AEP). Cecil enjoyed reading his Bible, family get togethers, hunting, fishing, hunting ginseng, but mostly working. Those who knew him, knew that his true passion and enjoyment in life was spending time with his loving wife, Ruby.

He is survived by his wife of 61 1/2 years, Ruby Brinager; children, Camellia Huddleston (Mike) and Tye Brinager (Lori); six grandchildren, Scottie Brinager, Mitchell Walker, Corey Brinager, Braxton Brinager, Ashley Walker and Jordan Huddleston; 12 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Gene, Lonnie, and Dale; and five sisters, Betty Lee, Pauline, Phyllis, Teena and Teresa.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Racine United Methodist Church in Racine with Reverend Larry Fisher officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery in Racine. Friends may visit the family at Racine United Methodist Church on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 from 6-8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Racine United Methodist Church, 818 Elm Street, Racine, Ohio 45771, or Mount Moriah Church of God, 26291 Mile Hill Road, Racine, Ohio 45771.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at [email protected] or on Facebook at www.facebook/roushfuneralhome.