MIDDLEPORT — Charles K. "Chuck" Gard, 89, of Middleport, Ohio, went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at home surrounded by family.

He was born March 8, 1930, in Gratiot, Ohio, a son of the late Charles Ralph Gard and Lucie LaVerne Nye Gard.

Chuck was a member of the Rose of Sharon Holiness Church in Middleport and served his country honorably with the 52nd Airborne in the United States Army for eight years. During his working career, he owned and retired from Gard Drilling. He also had a passion for aviation and his two dogs Rocky and Zebbie.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Don Dale; a son, Mark Charles Gard; step-son, Everett Gilmore; two grandsons; a great grandson; and a great great grandchild.

Chuck is survived by his loving wife, Wilma Mae Nelson Gard; two daughters, Mary McPherson of Gallipolis and Melinda Gard of Athens; two step-daughters, Kay (Howard) Gillilan of Reedsville and Diana (Charles) Landers of Middleport; a son, Michael (Nancy) Gard of Middleport; and a step-son, Gary (Janet) Gilmore of Langsville; 18 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; sisters, Alice Gard Hill, Janice Sue Gard (Joe) Smith and Marla Jo Gard Faray; several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Reverend Michael King officiating at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy. Burial will follow at Meigs Memory Gardens where military honors will be presented by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9926. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting andersonmcdaniel.com.