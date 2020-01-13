ALBANY — Charles F. Martin, 71, Albany, passed away Saturday, Jan. 10, 2020, at his residence.

Born Jan. 15, 1948, in Athens, the son of the late James Henry and Stella Mitchell Martin. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, a logger, and a member and Deacon of Faith Believers Church.

He is survived by his wife, Pearlie Irene Hamblin Martin; children, Randall Arthur Storms of Racine, Leslie Wayne Storms of Pomeroy, James Martin of Albany, Charles Martin and Roy Martin of Cabin Creek, W.Va.., Curtis Ray Storms of Albany, Bryan Martin of Rutland, and Martha Storms Hickel of Orient; 24 grandchildren, including Brandi Scott; 22 great-grandchildren; siblings, Pearl Edward Martin of McArthur, Robert David Martin of Youngstown, Kenneth Lee Martin of Albany, and Patricia Ann Kilkenny of Hillard.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters.

Services will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home with Pastor Robert Vance officiating. Burial will be in Putnam Chapel Cemetery with military graveside by Albany Post 9893 and KT Crossen Post 21 American Legion. Visitation will be Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

