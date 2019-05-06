POMEROY — Charles Franklin "Chod" Ohlinger, 72, of Pomeroy, Ohio, passed away on May 4, 2019. He was born on Aug. 5, 1946 in West Columbia, West Virginia son of the late Charles and Opal Ohlinger.

He is survived by Sharon Buffinton; his children, John (Wendy) Ohlinger, Tim Ohlinger, Robin Ohlinger and Chuck (Vicki) Ohlinger; brothers and sisters, Dorey (Karen) Ohlinger, Donna Bentz, Goldie Wolford, Eunie Tong, Dottie (Bob) Hawkins, Jackie (Mike) Bowels and Shelly (Tony) Hutton; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James Ohlinger.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at 1 p.m. with Pastor James Keesee officiating at Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy. Burial will follow at Bradbury Cemetery. Visiting hours will be on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.