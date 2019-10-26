RACINE — Charles Randall "Duke" Spaun, 76, of Racine, went to be with the Lord, at 11 a.m., on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at his residence.

Born July 5, 1943 in Letart Falls he is the son of the late James "Junior" and Alberta "Marie" Boggess Spaun. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and he was a member of the Racine Post #602 of the American Legion, a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and a longstanding member of the National Riffle Association.

He attended the Mt. Moriah Church of God.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Betty Gillilan Spaun, whom he married on May 26, 1967 in Chester, a daughter, Joy Ann Spaun, of Racine, and a son, Kevin Spaun, of El Dorado, Arizona, grandchildren, Zach (Nicole) Imboden, Chelsey (Mike) Kloes, Dalton (Jamie) Imboden, Dakota (Abby) Imboden, Leah (Colby) Moore, Sharron Spaun, Kristina Spaun, and Kylie Spaun, and 12 great-grandchildren. Brothers, Roger (Sharon) Spaun, and Bill (Ruth) Spaun, both of Pomeroy, Robert and Terry Spaun, both of Cheshire, a sister, Wilma Wilson, of Racine, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.

He loved all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, having loving nicknames for each one of them; however, he had a special connection with Charlotte "Charlie" Kloes who was born on his birthday.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a son, Michael Todd Spaun, and his brother, James "Jim" Spaun.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Racine. Pastor Don Combs and Pastor Rob Combs will officiate. Interment will follow with military honors in the Letart Falls Cemetery. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.