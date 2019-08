BIDWELL — Charles M. Surber, Sr., 88, of Bidwell, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Bellaire at Devonshire Assisted Living in Scott Depot, West Virginia.

The funeral service for Charles will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Willis Funeral Home with his nephew Kevin Grubb officiating. Friends may call prior to the service from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will be in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens Chapel of Hope Mausoleum.