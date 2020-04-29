GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Charles "Charlie" Howard Weatherholt, 65, Gallipolis, Ohio, died Monday, April 27, 2020 in the Ohio State James Cancer Center, Columbus, Ohio.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and recommendation of the CDC Guidelines, private funeral services will be conducted Thursday, April 30, 2020 in the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Wetherholt Chapel, with Rev. Alfred Holley officiating. Burial will follow in the Centerpoint Cemetery, Thurman, Ohio. Funeral services may be viewed via Facebook Live on the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 11 a.m.