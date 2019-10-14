GALLIPOLIS — Chelcie C. "Bud" Fowble II, 67, of Gallipolis, died Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, W.Va.
The funeral service for Bud will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor John O'Brien and Pastor Heath Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, 2813 Goodwill Road, Huntington, West Virginia 25704 at 1:30 p.m. on Friday. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Willis Funeral Home.