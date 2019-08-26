MIDDLEPORT — Chelsie Nadine Knopp, 22, of Middleport, Ohio passed away on Aug. 24, 2019. She was born on July 19, 1997, daughter of Mary Ann Knopp of Middleport and Charles Knopp and Tiffany of New Lexington.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by two brothers, Anthony Frederick Jr. and Heather and Jeremiah Knopp and Caroline and her grandparents, Larry and Phyllis May and Richard and Judy Barber. She is also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins as well as many special friends.

Chelsie was preceded in death by her grandparents, Pat and Wanda Thompson and Charles F. Knopp; and beloved dog, Maggie.

Chelsie loved to camp and be on the water. She was a member of the Meigs High School Marching Band and she played volleyball and basketball at Meigs.

Throughout her battle she always continued to have a positive attitude. Chelsie was a true inspiration to many people.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Randy Smith officiating at the Trinity Church in Pomeroy. Visiting hours for family and friends will be on Friday from 4-8 p.m. at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy.