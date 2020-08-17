1/
Cheryl Lee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cheryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MIDDLEPORT — Cheryl Arlene Lee, 71, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020. She was born October 3, 1948, in Middleport. She was the daughter of the late Curtis Chester Roush and Thelma Ferne Badgley Roush. She was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth Paul Lee.

Mrs. Lee is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Robert (Bob) and Patricia (Patty) Staats of Mountain Home, Idaho, granddaughters Chelsea Staats, Mountain Home, Idaho and Alexandra Staats, Nash, Texas; her sister and brother-in-law Sylvia and Tempelton "Tiny" Grueser, Pomeroy, sister Joyce Sellers, Columbus, Georgia, brother and sister-in-law Chester and Mary Roush, Middleport; and several nieces and nephews; close family friends Ellen Rife, Jan Jones, Courtney Bullington and her son Logan, Jacob Nitz and Jesse Nitz and many more friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Kenny, and mother and father-in-law James and Doris Lee.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy. Burial service will follow at Gilmore Cemetery. Visiting hours will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home in Pomeroy.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home – Pomeroy
590 East Main Street
Pomeroy, OH 45769
(740) 992-5141
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved