Cheryl Lee

MIDDLEPORT — Cheryl Arlene Lee, 71, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020. She was born October 3, 1948, in Middleport. She was the daughter of the late Curtis Chester Roush and Thelma Ferne Badgley Roush. She was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth Paul Lee.

Mrs. Lee is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Robert (Bob) and Patricia (Patty) Staats of Mountain Home, Idaho, granddaughters Chelsea Staats, Mountain Home, Idaho and Alexandra Staats, Nash, Texas; her sister and brother-in-law Sylvia and Tempelton "Tiny" Grueser, Pomeroy, sister Joyce Sellers, Columbus, Georgia, brother and sister-in-law Chester and Mary Roush, Middleport; and several nieces and nephews; close family friends Ellen Rife, Jan Jones, Courtney Bullington and her son Logan, Jacob Nitz and Jesse Nitz and many more friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Kenny, and mother and father-in-law James and Doris Lee.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy. Burial service will follow at Gilmore Cemetery. Visiting hours will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home in Pomeroy.